Rs76,636.73m tax collected in Sindh: Chawla

KARACHI – A meeting of Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of Sindh was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla. Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Atif Rehman, Director Generals– Iqbal Ahmad Leghari, Aurangzeb Akbar Panhwar and other officers also attended the meeting. Details of tax collection from July 2021 to January 2022 were presented in the meeting. Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation Sindh Aurangzeb Akbar Panhwar said that a total of Rs76,636.738 million tax was collected from July 2021 to January 2022 as compared to Rs54,408.776 million collected during the same period in last fiscal year. He further said that Rs6,860.898 million in motor vehicle tax, Rs64,144.398 million in infrastructure cess and Rs530.768 million was collected in professional tax, while Rs127.134 million in cotton fee, Rs1,543.899 million in property tax and Rs23.681 million was collected in entertainment duty.