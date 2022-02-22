Sindh govt to boost art activities in Karachi: Wahab

KARACHI – Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh government would encourage and boost the activities of arts in megacity Karachi.

Addressing as the chief guest on the occasion of conclusion of three-day Sky Arts Workshop at the Frere Hall arranged by the Crescent Art Gallery in collaboration with JS Bank, where prizes were distributed among the winner students, he said that we will boost arts in the megacity. He said in 1865, the Frere Hall was constructed for public. He said he was happy to see that people are taking an active part here in these activities to promote arts and culture, according to a statement on Monday.

Honorary guest IGP Sindh Mushtaq Mahar said a positive thinking would grow by diverting attention of the youth to creative activities and they would stay away from drugs and other social evils.

DIG Pir Muhammad Shah said that art is the best medium for expression of feelings. He said artists through their paintings convey a positive message to people. He said the Pakistani artists are presenting the art work of international level.

JS Bank President Baseer Shamsi said that they would continue all-out cooperation for promotion of arts activities throughout the country. He said with arts competitions emerging artists would be encouraged.

On the occasion, COO JS Bank Imran Haleem Shiekh, artist Zubair Baig, Chitra Pretam, Qamar Siddiqui, Abdul Jabbar, Zamar Shahid from Quetta, Kaneez Fatima, Col (retd) Shahid, Crescent Art Gallery Chairman Nasir Javed, Sameer Nasir, Sidra Nasir and others were also present. Emy Khan moderated the programme, in which besides the first, second and third winners, prizes and cash awards were distributed among the winners of 13 categories of arts.

Earlier, folk artist Taj Mastani sang amazing cultural songs. People thronged to stalls of Sindhi Ajrak and other cultural items. The police band welcomed the guests, who also greatly enjoyed the folk music.