Sri Lankan Navy Commander calls on COAS Gen Bajwa

Sri Lankan Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS passed the remarks during a meeting with Sri Lankan Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne when he called on him at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and the current Afghanistan situation were discussed, said the ISPR.

“Pakistan wishes to enhance long term multi-domain relations with Sri Lanka based on common interests,” the COAS said, per the statement.

The Sri Lankan commander lauded the professionalism of the country’s armed forces and vowed to continue military cooperation between two forces in defence, training, and counter-terrorism domains.

Vice Admiral Ulugetenne also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, and role in regional stability, the statement added.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

CTD arrests terrorist involved in APS Peshawar attack

Islamabad

Internet services disrupted across Pakistan: PTA

Islamabad

Senate chairman declines Ishaq Dar’s request to take virtual oath from London

National

Passengers traveling to UAE from Pakistan get major relief

Islamabad

PM Imran wants every family to plant 5 trees

Lahore

Webinar Discusses Regulatory Framework For Startups

Islamabad

PM Imran Khan appreciates H&S group CEO Saad Haq for their efforts in serving economic growth and investments in…

National

Operation RuF: We salute supreme sacrifices of martyrs, says COAS

National

Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 case count below 1000 for first time in over six weeks

Karachi

CM seeks e-tagging of habitual criminals

1 of 60