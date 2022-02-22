Sri Lankan Navy Commander calls on COAS Gen Bajwa

Sri Lankan Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS passed the remarks during a meeting with Sri Lankan Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne when he called on him at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and the current Afghanistan situation were discussed, said the ISPR.

“Pakistan wishes to enhance long term multi-domain relations with Sri Lanka based on common interests,” the COAS said, per the statement.

The Sri Lankan commander lauded the professionalism of the country’s armed forces and vowed to continue military cooperation between two forces in defence, training, and counter-terrorism domains.

Vice Admiral Ulugetenne also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, and role in regional stability, the statement added.