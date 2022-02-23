News Desk

Accountability Courts rejects Ahsan Iqbal’s acquittal plea

The Accountability Court has rejected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s acquittal plea in the sports city reference.

According to details, the court in its verdict ordered that the trial against Ahsan Iqbal will continue.

It merits mention here that, Islamabad Accountability Court had reserved judgment on the petition.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a corruption reference against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in accountability court in connection with Narowal Sports City scandal.

The ex-Director General (DG) of Pakistan Sports Board, Akhtar Nawaz has also been nominated accused in the reference.

The anti-graft watchdog body alleged that Iqbal had illegally initiated a project of Rs 3 billion in Narowal, causing a loss worth billions to the national exchequer.

NAB claimed to have received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion, which was a violation of rules.

