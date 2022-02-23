News Desk

Australian cricket team to reach Pakistan on Feb 27

Cricket Australia has officially confirmed the tour of Pakistan after the board meeting. The Australian team is visiting Pakistan for the first time since 1998.

The Australian cricket team’s tour of Pakistan series will start on March 4. According to the schedule, the series consisting of 3 Tests, 3 ODIs and one T20 International matches will start on March 4. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the visiting team will start its tour of Pakistan from March 4 to 8 by playing its first Test match in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, three ODIs and one T20I match were scheduled in Lahore during the Australian cricket team’s tour of Pakistan. The visiting team will return back to their country after playing T20 International in Rawalpindi on April 5. The second and third Test matches of the series will be played from March 12-16 in Karachi and March 21-25 in Lahore, respectively.

 

