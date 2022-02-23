DHA National Badminton Championship from 25th

LAHORE – The DHA National Badminton Championship Junior and Senior will roll into action from February 25 and end on March 6 here at the Capt Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex, Phase 6, DHA Lahore.

This was stated by officials of DHA Lahore and Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) in a joint press briefing held on Tuesday. PBF President Wajid Ali Chaudhary and Senior Vice President Tayyab Sohail said that over 300 shuttlers, male and female, and 14 teams including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Federal Area (Islamabad), Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan Army, Wapda, Pak Railway, AJ&K, Police, HEC, SNGPL and New Khan Road Runners will compete in this championship.

Muhammad Ali Larosh and Miss Mahoor Shahzad will defend their singles title. Pakistan Wapda will defend the men and women team championship. The event is planned in a manner that maximum age group of males and females will be able to participate and showcase their talent at national level. All matches will be played on knock-out-basis, he concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Sports DHA Lahore, Brig (R) Munir Ahmed described DHA Lahore’s contributions in hosting National Sports events at Lahore. He also added that it’s DHA Lahore’s resolve to provide state of the art sports facilities to our future generation, where they can polish their talent and can compete at international level to win more laurels for Pakistan. “The National Badminton Championship is the third national event that DHA Lahore is hosting within a span of six months. Earlier, National Swimming and Boxing Championships were also hosted by DHA Lahore,” he concluded.

Both junior and senior events will be conducted in different age group categories including U-15 Boys Singles, Men’s Team Events, U-17 Boys Singles, Women’s Teams Events, Girls Singles, Men’s Singles, U-19 Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, U-19 Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, U-19 Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles.