DS Polo/Rizvi’s, Adamjee Insurance win Jinnah Gold Cup openers

LAHORE – DS Polo/Rizvi’s and Adamjee Insurance Polo won the opening day matches of the 2nd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2022 sponsored by Master Paints here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday.

In the first match of the opening day, DS Polo/Rizvi’s outpaced Barry’s by 9-6. From the winning side, Max Charlton and Hissam Ali Hyder emerged as hero with a contribution of five and four goals respectively. From team Barry’s, Ernesto Trotz fired in five goals and Horacio Carlos hit one but their efforts were futile in the end.

Both the teams started the match well and banged in a brace each to make it 2-all. The second chukker was then dominated by DS Polo/Rizvi’s, who pumped in four goals against one by Barry’s to have a healthy lead of 6-3. One goal each was also converted by both the sides in the third chukker with DS Polo enjoying a 7-4 lead while the fourth and last chukker also saw both the teams scoring two goals each with DS Polo/Rizvi’s emerging victorious by 9-6.

The second match of the day saw Adamjee Insurance Polo outpacing Remounts by 9½-5. From Adamjee Insurance, who had a half goal handicap advantage, Juan Ambraggio fired in fabulous five goals while Waqas Khan hammered a hat-trick and Ramiro Zavelata hit one. From Remounts, Imran Shahid and Nico Roberts banged in a brace each while Simon Prado scored one goal.

Adamjee Insurance started the match with great style and thrashed in two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 lead. They maintained their supremacy in the second chukker by converting 3 goals against 2 by Remounts to enhance their lead to 5-2.

Adamjee Insurance continued to dominate in the third chukker as well as they hammered two goals against one by Remounts to further stretch their lead to 7-3. The fourth and last chukker saw both the teams smashing two goals each and Adamjee Insurance, who had a half goal handicap advantage, won the encounter by 9.5-5.

Talking to media, Sheikh Muhammad Raffay of Adamjee Insurance said: “We started this high-goal event with a victory that was made possible by the team efforts and hard work. We have Juan Ambraggio as new member who added more strength in our team and we are hopeful of winning coming matches and making into the final.”