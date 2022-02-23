Govt announces 15pc raise in civil servant salaries

Federal government on Wednesday announced 15 percent (pc) raise in salaries of civil servants.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the issue of reducing the difference in salaries of federal government employees has been decided and 15% special allowance will be given.

As per the Ministry of Finance, Grade 1 to 19 civil servants will get the allowance from March 1, those who have already received 100% or more allowance will not be able to avail the allowance.

The Ministry of Finance has issued a letter to all the concerned ministries regarding the increment in the salary.