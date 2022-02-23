Lahore face Multan in 1st playoff of PSL 7

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars will face defending champions Multan Sultans in the first playoff of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 today (Wednesday) here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In the second playoff the league, Peshawar Zalmi will vie against Islamabad United. The winners of today’s fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will progress to Sunday’s final, while the losing side will have another opportunity to qualify for the title clash when they will meet Thursday’s winner on Friday.

In this glorious game of uncertainties, its always difficult to predict winners but on present form, it appears the sides meeting on Wednesday may again face off against each other on Sunday. Multan won a record nine matches on their way to the playoff stage, while Lahore Qalandars lost four matches, including a Super Over thriller against Peshawar Zalmi on Monday.

This gave Peshawar Zalmi their sixth win to tie with Lahore Qalandars, but were placed third on net run-rate. Islamabad United’s four wins were enough to put them in the top-four ahead of Quetta Gladiators (on net run-rate), while Karachi Kings managed just one win in 10 matches.

In the double-league stage, Multan routed Lahore by five wickets but Qalandars came back strongly to win the return match by a convincing 52-run margin. Similar is the story between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United. Islamabad recorded a one-sided 9-wicket victory in the first match between the two sides at the National Stadium, before Peshawar held their serves to register a 10-run victory at the Gaddafi Stadium. Overall, Multan Sultans appear to be the side that has all its bases covered.

In this edition, Sultans have posted totals of 245-3 (v Quetta Gladiators), 222-3 (v Peshawar Zalmi), 217-5 (v Islamabad United) and 209-5 (v Lahore Qalandars). And this is reflected in the batting table on which Muhammad Rizwan is sitting second with 479 runs and his fellow opener Shan Masood is third on 457 runs.

Multan’s wrist-spinner Imran Tahir is second most successful bowler with 16 wickets, while left-arm spinner Khushdil Shah has 15 wickets. Shahnawaz Dahani has bagged 13 wickets. The three have contributed to keep the opposition to low scores. Qalandars’ 206 for five was the highest total against Sultans, who won that game by five wickets following a 150-run stand between Shan Masood (83) and Mohammad Rizwan (69). The lowest total against Sultans was 105-7, scored by Islamabad United on Sunday.

Despite their title-drought, Lahore Qalandars remain the fans’ favourite. And this edition, they have displayed that they have the potential, talent and skill to end the disappointment. Fakhar Zaman with 521 runs is the most successful batter while Kamran Ghulam has scored 234 runs, Mohammad Hafeez 226 runs, Harry Brook 208 runs and Abdullah Shafique 180 runs.

Amongst the bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi has led from the front and by example by claiming 15 wickets, followed by Zaman Khan (14 wickets) and Haris Rauf (13 wickets). Rashid Khan also picked up 13 wickets but will not be available as he is now on national duty.

1st Playoff

Lahore Qalandars vs

Multan Sultan

At 7:30 pm