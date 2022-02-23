Lindsey Pearlman’s autopsy results concealed after actress found dead

LOS ANGELES – Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman’s autopsy was completed on Tuesday, two days after she was found dead in a car on Friday, reported People.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has said that while the autopsy has been completed, the cause and manner of Pearlman’s death can’t be revealed due to the case being deferred, delaying further investigation.

Pearlman, who had roles in General Hospital, American Housewife and other shows, was found dead days after she was reported missing in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Investigators had sought the public’s help in finding Pearlman, 43, who was last seen around noon last Sunday, reported The Associated Press.