Neelam Muneer all set to shine in her upcoming drama serial

ISLAMABAD – Neelam, who won best actress award for her role in ‘Kahin Deep Jalay’ is now working on her new project under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment.

While sharing ‘Behind The Scene’ from serial on her Instagram account the actress expressed her passion for work: “I look at my work with passion and deep interest”. Another big news about this project is its production as popular Game Show star ‘Fahad Mustafa’ has chosen Behind Camera work for this serial. While sharing on his official Instagram account ‘Load Wedding’ Actor expressed the views about his work as Producer,

“where I think most of the work need to be done is behind the camera, not in front of it” The project is being directed by ‘Aabis Raza’ who has given many famous serials for Pakistani drama industry, such as Kankar, Jalan, Bandish, Bay Khudi & more. Talking about the serial on social media, Raza also praised Fahad Mustafa for his production work related to the project.

Raza shared a glimpse of Behind the scene from the drama serial with Fahad Mustafa on his Instagram account and praised the actor-turned producer saying,” Good job”.