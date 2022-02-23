Opposition confident of getting required number for no-trust move

As political temperature soars, Prime Minister Imran Khan faces the heat of a no-confidence motion in the coming weeks, as announced by the opposition parties in the National Assembly.

The 342-member National Assembly must have 172 votes for the no-confidence motion to ensure PM Imran Khan’s removal. Though no date is decided yet for the vote, the opposition parties have expressed confident that it can also get the required number.

The opposition still needs 10 additional votes to gain a simple majority in the National Assembly (NA).

To galvanise legislators for the vote, the three major opposition parties have united to remove the prime minister from office.

The PPP and PML-N have been holding meetings in Lahore during the last two days and a meeting was also held today in Model Town in which PDM chairman and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also present.

Asif Ali Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) had announced march to Islamabad from Karachi on February 27, while, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of nine opposition parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (FUI-F), had announced its march on Islamabad to March 23.

Earlier, Opposition parties have expressed satisfaction over the progress made over the no-confidence motion; however the date for tabling the motion will be decided by the central leadership.

In the last meeting of opposition parties, majority of the attendees suggested first tabling the no-confidence motion in Centre against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition decided to continue contacts with allies of the government but was confident that it can also get the required number even without support of government’s coalition partners.

On the occasion, former president Asif Ali Zardari said that time is running out so Imran Khan should be targeted first and others including Usman Buzdar and Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser will be dealt with later.