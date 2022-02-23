News Desk

Pakistan sends Indian wheat to Afghanistan via Torkham: MOFA

To assist in the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as promised, Pakistan has transported the first load of Indian wheat and medicines to the war-torn country via the Torkham border, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Wednesday.

A statement issued by MOFA said that the aid was supplied through the first batch of 41 Afghan trucks that entered into Pakistan via Torkham, as Pakistani authorities had refused to accept the Indian condition of using Indian trucks for transportation.

“The Afghan trucks are returning to Afghanistan today after loading the Indian wheat consignment, delivered at Attari-Wagah Border,” the statement read.

The matters for the supply of 50,000 tonnes of wheat and lifesaving medicines were recently hammered out after months of talks between the two countries.

MOFA said that the Pakistan government agreed on an exceptional basis to allow the overland transportation of humanitarian assistance from India for Afghanistan to help it fight the ongoing crisis.

Pakistan has been closely coordinating with both sides to facilitate smooth transit of the aid, it added.

During the talks, Pakistan made it clear to India that it was facilitating the transportation only because of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, therefore, it should not be taken as a precedent to sending other items into its neighbouring country.

Continue Reading
More Stories
Lahore

PML-N decides to challenge PECA ordinance in IHC

Islamabad

Politicos including PM, president condole demise of Rehman Malik

National

Australian cricket team to reach Pakistan on Feb 27

Islamabad

No-trust motion: PML-Q’s Chaudhrys to meet Zardari today

Islamabad

NCOC abolishes pre-boarding negative PCR for fully vaccinated inbound travelers

National

PM Khan, President Putin to hold talks on Feb 24 in Moscow: Kremlin

Islamabad

Image Pakistan receives govt award for outstanding performance in e-commerce

Islamabad

IHC disposes of petitions seeking disqualification of Fawad Ch, Asif Zardari

Islamabad

PECA law: IHC suspends amendments, stops arrests

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 1,232 coronavirus cases, 43 deaths in single day

1 of 69