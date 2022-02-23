PDWP approves development schemes for various sectors

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.10,728.201 million.

These schemes were approved in the 63rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Interior Work of Extension of Punjab Assembly Building Session Hall, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 809.387 million, Provision of Missing Specialities for Upgradation of DHQ Hospital to Teaching Hospital, Sahiwal at the cost of Rs. 8,845.054 million and Construction of Population Welfare House, Punjab at the cost of Rs. 1,073.760 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.