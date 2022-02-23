PM Imran embarks on two-day official visit to Russia

Prime Minister Imran Khan has embarked on a two-day visit to Russia on Wednesday on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet. The bilateral summit will be the highlight of the visit.

The two countries enjoyed friendly relations “marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues”.

During the summit, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations, including energy cooperation. They will also have [a] wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.

The visit of the PM will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields, it added.

