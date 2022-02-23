News Desk

PML-N decides to challenge PECA ordinance in IHC

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday, has decided to challenge the Prevention from Electronic Crime Act (PECA) ordinance 2022 in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to details, PML-N has prepared the petition for withdrawal of ordinance against media and freedom of expression.

PML-N has stated the PECA ordinance is a violation of basic human rights and that they reject the recent amendments.

Earlier in the day, IHC had stopped the authorities from carrying out arrests under the section 20 of PECA Amendment Bill 2022.

While conducting hearing on petition filed by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) against the ordinance, the court remarked that the director general of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will be responsible if detentions will be made under the section 20.

The IHC further strictly ordered to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Earlier, PFUJ challenged the act in IHC and stated that the Constitution allows everyone to speak freely.

Media is being closed in the tenure of incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as unannounced restrictions were imposed on the journalists, the plea stated.

