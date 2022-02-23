News Desk

Power to prepare, amend Code of Conduct resides with ECP

On the matter of Elections Amendment Ordinance the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday said that ECP has the power to prepare and amend the Code of Conduct, while the government will be informed of the position in writing.

According to sources, an informal meeting of the ECP was held in which the Election Amendment Ordinance was considered.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has maintained it’s concerns on the Election Amendment Ordinance. ECP has decided that a letter will be sent to the federal government on the ordinance informing the body about the constitutional and legal situation.

In the meeting, it was also agreed that the Election Commission has the power to prepare and amend the code of conduct. Under Article 222 of the Constitution the powers of the Election Commission cannot be revoked.

