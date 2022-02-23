Shahida Parveen Kiani Cup Basketball begins

LAHORE -The Shahida Parveen Kiani Cup Basketball Tournament 2022 will commence today (Wednesday) at Abdul Nasir Basketball Courts Aram Bagh, Karachi. Usman Basketball Club is organizing this event and Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, Legal Advisor KBBA, will grace the opening ceremony as chief guest. Total eight teams are featuring in this prestigious tournament, which are divided into two groups. Group A consists of Nasir Basketball Academy, Bahria Basketball Academy, Karachi Bulls Basketball Academy and Patricians Basketball Academy while Group B comprises Usman Basketball Academy, Civil Tigers Basketball Academy, Falcon Basketball Academy and Karachi Basketball Academy.

