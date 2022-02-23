Zalmi beat Qalandars in Super Over

LAHORE – Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi produced a sensational burst with the bat to score 22 runs in the final over bowled by Mohammad Umar including three sixes and one four to tie the 30th and last group stage PSL 7 match against Peshawar Zalmi in front of a heaving Gaddafi Stadium on Monday night.

However, Qalandars lost the Super Over as Zalmi comfortably chased down the six-run target with Shoaib Malik hitting the first two balls bowled by Shaheen for boundaries. Earlier, it was a brilliant Super Over by Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz in which he conceded a mere five runs against Fakhar Zaman and Harry Book to ensure his batters don’t have a big ask in the one-over chase.

In the final over of the match, after two big strikes and a four from Shaheen, it came down to seven off the last ball after Umar had managed two successive dot balls. Shaheen smashed the ball over the mid-wicket fence for a massive six to the sheer joy of a packed GSL.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PESHAWAR ZALMI 158 for 7, 20 overs (Shoaib Malik 32, Haider Ali 25; Fawad Ahmed 2-26) beat LAHORE QALANDARS 158 for 8, 20 overs (M Hafeez 49, Shaheen Shah Afridi 39 not out; Wahab Riaz 2-19, Arshad Iqbal 2-30) in Super Over.