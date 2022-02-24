News DeskNews Desk

Asif Ali Zardari visits Mansoora, consults JI chief Siraj on no-trust move

Former President and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari Thursday reached Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) headquarters in Lahore, to hold consultations over the opposition’s no-trust move against the government.

JI Chief Sirajul Haq received Asif Zardari at Mansoora, at the party’s headquarters in Lahore.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other party leaders were also accompanied with Zardari.

Liaquat Baloch and other JI leaders also attended Sirajul Haq’s meeting with the PPP delegation.

The two sides are expected to discuss the opposition’s no-trust move against the government, People’s Party’s long march and the current political situation.

According to sources, a session of the central working council of Jamaat Islami will also be held today.

The two parties will discuss the opposition’s move against the government.

The opposition parties earlier decided to bring a no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to initiate contacts with the member parties in the ruling coalition.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman earlier announced that the opposition will complete its homework before bringing the no-trust move.

