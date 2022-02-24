New sourceSputnik

Biden threatens G7, other US allies will slap ‘severe sanctions’ on Russia

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry pledged a strong response to US sanctions against Russia, something that the ministry said would be “painful” for Washington.
US President Joe Biden has said that the G7 and other American allies will impose “severe sanction” on Russia.
Biden said that in a phone call on Wednesday night, he briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on steps the US plans to take in order to rally international condemnation of what POTUS described as Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine.
The US president said that America and its allies and partners will be slapping severe sanctions on Russia and will continue to render support and assistance to Ukraine.
Biden warned Russia of “further consequences”, saying that he would meet with the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, before informing the American people of the measures the G7 will impose on Russia.
He spoke after the EU and the US already issued economic sanctions against Russian individuals and entities, with Washington stating that it would not send troops to Ukraine and engage in a war with Russia.
