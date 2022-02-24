Biden warns Russia of ‘further consequences’ after launch of military operation in Donbass

The European Union and the United States have already issued sweeping economic sanctions against Russia and Russian individuals and entities. The US said it would not send troops to Ukraine and engage in a war with Russia

The response comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation in the Donbas to remove Ukrainian forces from the newly recognized states of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lungansk People’s Republic. The maneuver has been described as a peacekeeping mission by Russia, and an invasion by Ukraine and the United States and its NATO allies.

Russia remains the only member nation of the United Nations to recognize the DPR and LPR. The two breakaway states have been in conflict with Ukraine since declaring their independence in 2014.

Earlier on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that a meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin was not currently being considered.