Biden warns Russia of ‘further consequences’ after launch of military operation in Donbass
United States President Joe Biden warns Russia of “further consequences” in a press release Wednesday night. The US President said he will meet with the leaders of other Group of Seven nations, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, before informing the American people of the “consequences” the G7 will impose on Russia.
In the statement, Biden called Russia’s attack on Ukraine “unprovoked and unjustified.”
He added, “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring catastrophic loss of life and suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”
Biden said that he will monitor the situation through the night before meeting with his G7 counterparts in the morning before addressing the American public and the world over further actions.
The response comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation in the Donbas to remove Ukrainian forces from the newly recognized states of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lungansk People’s Republic. The maneuver has been described as a peacekeeping mission by Russia, and an invasion by Ukraine and the United States and its NATO allies.
Russia remains the only member nation of the United Nations to recognize the DPR and LPR. The two breakaway states have been in conflict with Ukraine since declaring their independence in 2014.
Earlier on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that a meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin was not currently being considered.
With sanctions already in place and war off the table, it remains to be seen what “further consequences” are at Biden’s disposal.