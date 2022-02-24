Corrupt politicians can’t be allowed conspiring against country: Fawad Ch

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday while referring to a recent meeting of the opposition leaders, said that these corrupt faces should not be allowed to hatch conspiracy against the country and a democratically elected government.

In his latest Tweet, the information minister shared a video clip of the opposition leaders’ meeting and said that those who had looted the national wealth should have been in jails instead of sitting together to conspire against an elected prime minister of the country.

The minister said no positive could be expected from the corrupt opposition leaders who always cared about their children and assets.