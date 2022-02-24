APP

Four hurt as bus hit auto-rickshaw

MUZAFFARGARH – Four persons including three women sustained injuries as speeding bus collided with an auto rickshaw near Basti Gulwala Khangarh area on Wednesday. According to Rescue officials, an auto rickshaw carrying passengers was on its way when a speeding bus hit it near Basti Gulwala in which four persons sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital after providing first-aid. The injured were included Mujahid, Zaitoon Mai, Shamim Mai and Samina bibi.

Continue Reading
More Stories
National

Rehman Malik; Pakistan’s longest serving interior minister

National

Shazia Marri terms PECA act a black law

National

MQM-P opposes Ord, urges govt to consult stakeholders

National

PM Khan gives nod to reform planning system for uplift projects

National

Govt wants ECP to declare Ishaq Dar’s Senate seat vacant

National

National research planning commission need of the hour

National

Over 0.25 million people benefited from Health Cards so far: Minister

National

Overseas Pakistanis issues to be resolved on priority: DC

National

More than 2m plants to be planted in Bahawalpur during spring this year

National

Spring clean, green drive begins in South Punjab, says Sec Housing South

1 of 99