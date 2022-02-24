Four hurt as bus hit auto-rickshaw

MUZAFFARGARH – Four persons including three women sustained injuries as speeding bus collided with an auto rickshaw near Basti Gulwala Khangarh area on Wednesday. According to Rescue officials, an auto rickshaw carrying passengers was on its way when a speeding bus hit it near Basti Gulwala in which four persons sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital after providing first-aid. The injured were included Mujahid, Zaitoon Mai, Shamim Mai and Samina bibi.