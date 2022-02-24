News Desk

Large scale manufacturing sector witnesses 12.2% growth this year: Bakhtiar

Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar says due to the prudent economic policies of the government Pakistan’s large scale manufacturing sector has witnessed historical growth of 12.2 percent this year.

Addressing a workshop on Industrial Policy in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the government had introduced SME policy for promotion of small and medium size business in the country.

Khusro Bakhtiar said the local production of auto parts in the country has been increased upto 45 percent as a result of Auto Policy. He said the contribution of industrial production in GDP is 14 percent.

Finance Minister Shoukat Tarin and Advisor on Climate Change Amin Aslam were also present at the event.

