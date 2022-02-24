Megan Thee Stallion suing record label over ‘album’ definition

HOUSTON – Megan Thee Stallion has filed a new lawsuit against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, over a row about what constitutes an album. The dispute is about her 2021 release, Something For Thee Hotties, which was classed as a mixtape.

It debuted at number three on the US Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in its first week of release. In the lawsuit, filed on Wednesdy, Megan’s team say the release “clearly meets the definition of “Album””. In document seen by Radio 1 Newsbeat, it says 1501 wants to “tie Megan down” for its own “financial benefit”. Her legal team believe the label want to keep her locked in her contract for longer, so they can profit from her sales. Record deals are usually signed with an agreement of how many albums the artist will release before they can renegotiate or leave the label. This isn’t the first time Megan has had conflict with her record label. In 2020, she started a previous lawsuit against 1501, claiming they were blocking her from releasing new music because she wanted to renegotiate the terms of her contract. On Instagram Live at the time, she said: “When I signed, I didn’t really know what was in my contract. “I was young. I think I was like 20, and I ain’t know everything that was in my contract.”

It has since been dropped, and the label allowed her to release music.

1501 boss, Carl Crawford, posted on Instagram on Tuesday referencing the resolved lawsuit from 2020.

Megan shared a screenshot of his post to her Instagram – which she has since deleted. She said Crawford “never know what is going on with business.”

The new lawsuit isn’t seeking payment from 1501, except legal fees, only recognition that Something for Thee Hotties is an album.