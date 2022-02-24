Our Staff Reporter

More than 2m plants to be planted in Bahawalpur during spring this year

BAHAWALPUR – During the spring tree planting campaign, as many as 2,292,000 plants would be planted across the district.

This was told in a meeting held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, District Forest Officer Haroon Tufail, Pak Army officers, and officers of other departments were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the officers and staff of the concerned departments should play their role in making the spring tree plantation campaign successful.

He said that special attention should be paid to regular maintenance and irrigation of plants. He said that a walk would be organized to highlight the importance and usefulness of the spring tree plantation campaign.

DFO Bahawalpur Haroon Tufail said that 488,000 plants would be planted in government forests during the spring tree planting campaign.  Other departments will plant 371,000 plants while 517,000 plants will be planted in DHA Bahawalpur. He told”Landowners will plant 1 million plants in their respective areas. He said that plants are available in the nurseries of the Forest Department.”

DC inaugurates tree plantation dive

NAROWAL, Feb 23 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar inaugurated spring tree plantation campaign after  planting saplings at the District Complex. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Javeria Maqbool, Assistant Deputy Commissioner

General Muhammad Hanif, Assistant Commissioner Zafarwal Dr Arshad Wattoo and others  were also present. Speaking after the drive, Sabas Asghar said:” Trees not only play an important role  in keeping environment pleasant but also help in strengthening the national economy.” She added that:” We should plant trees to prevent climate change in the country.”

