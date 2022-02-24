News Desk

‘Nation will not forgive those who try to create political instability’

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the nation will never forgive those who tried to create political instability as such attempt are against the national interest.

Punjab Chief Minister, in a statement, said that those who indulge in negative politics in such critical situations should come to their senses as humanity is not served by mere speeches.

Usman Buzdar said that the only thing opposition leaders did during the last three and a half years is to chant slogans but the people know that the opposition parties have no public welfare agenda.

