Pakistan reports 1,455 coronavirus cases, 18 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 18 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,505,328. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,114 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,455 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,480 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,048 in Sindh 6,228 in KP, 1,009 in Islamabad, 786 in Azad Kashmir, 374 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

