Past in Perspective

“If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.”

–Johnnie Cochran

The OJ Simpson trial was a criminal trial of a former college and professional football star, O.J. Simpson who was acquitted in 1995 of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. It was one of the most notorious criminal trials in American history. His wife was and her friend Goldman were stabbed to death outside her condominium in Los Angeles and OJ Simpson became the prime suspect. The police pursued him in a car chase and years later, after a thorough trial, he was acquitted. However, the families of the victims sued him for wrongful death and the civil trial began through which he was pronounced guilty.