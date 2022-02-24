News Desk

PM appreciates H&S Group for serving economic growth in country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan held a high level meeting with H&S Group CEO Saad Haq at Prime Minister Office in Islamabad on February 14th, 2022 and discussed the upcoming Luxury Property Master Developments in Islamabad.

PM Imran Khan praised H&S’s efforts to generate economic growth & create investment opportunities for local and overseas Pakistanis that will, as a result, lead to the creation of numerous investment opportunities in future.

He took note of H&S Properties massive investment in Pakistan and launching Mega Projects in Karachi, Lahore & Islamabad.

Group CEO Saad Haq expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts towards making Pakistan more lucrative & investor-friendly for foreign investors like H&S.

H&S has launched its latest Luxury Apartments in Lahore, near DHA Phase 5. For more information, visit website: http://www.hspropertypk.com/

