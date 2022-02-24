PML-N challenges PECA Amendment Bill in IHC

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday has challenged Prevention from Electronic Crime Act (PECA) Amendment Ordinance 2022 in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to details, the party has requested the court to nullify the ordinance on immediate basis.

Meanwhile, talking to media, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government tortures those who expose its real face.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan wants to use this ‘black law’ against his opponents, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further pledged to take every possible step to protect the Constitution.