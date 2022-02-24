Politicians, celebrities weigh in on Noor Mukaddam verdict

Social media users including PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, superstar Mahira Khan and actor Osman Khalid Butt, took to Twitter to share their views on the verdict announced on Thursday in the Noor Mukaddam murder case.

Mahira Khan said justice for Noor had been served “in this world” and thanked God.

While Osman Khalid Butt was not entirely satisfied with the outcome, he said “there’s this: Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death.”

Maryam Nawaz, in a two part tweet, said that the “wounds” the murder inflicted on the family and the society at large may not have healed but at least there was the “reassurance” that “beasts” will realise the consequences of their actions will be grave.

She further called out Zahir Jaffer for using his influence to “assail the credibility of the victim”.

Many other users on the microblogging site expressed satisfaction for the verdict

Some, despite their previous beliefs on the death penalty, thought Zahir Jaffer was an individual who deserved it.

Some just breathed a general sigh of relief

Some shared pictures of Noor and prayed for her, while hailing the decision

Not all of Pakistani Twitter was satisfied with the verdict though; some insisted that justice would only be served if Jaffer’s parents and others involved in the case were also given punishments.

And others although happy with the verdict, were skeptical about when it will be carried out, insisting that “justice delayed is justice denied”.