PSL 7: Islamabad crush Zalmi in first eliminator

Islamabad United crushed Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets in the first eliminator of PSL edition 7. The winning side will face Lahore Qalandars in the second eliminator which will be played tomorrow while the journey of Peshawar Zalmi has been ended today.

Coming to bat first in the first qualifier, the Zalmi managed to post a commendable 169-5 in the allotted 20 overs.

The Zalmi openers Mohammad Haris and Kamran failed to provide a superb start to the side as Faheem Ashraf managed to destroy the opening partnership for 30. Mohammad Haris, who was looking firm perished after scoring 12. His opening partner, Kamran however, stood firm and kept the scoreboard ticking single-handedly while the newly joined batter Yaris Khan walked back to the pavilion without entering into double figures.

The veteran Kamran then put on an important 40-runs partnership and brought his half-century. He, however, could not continue for long as he departed after scoring 58 off 39 balls; consisting of seven fours and two sixes.

The experienced 40 years Malik then put things under his control and accelerated the innings with the left-hander Hussain Talat. The pair put on a quick 56-runs partnership for the fourth wicket before Talat perished while attempting to scoop Hassan Ali’s full-length delivery; handing an easy catch to the short fine leg. He scored a quick 28 off 15 balls, laced with five boundaries.

Malik, on the other hand, carried his bat till the last over and scored a magnificent 55 off 43 balls. The veteran smashed four boundaries and two sixes in the course of his stunning knock.

For the United, Hasan starred; taking three wickets, while Shadab Khan Faheem struck out a batter each.

Chasing the target, the two foreign openers of United; Will Jacks and Alex Hales began the innings but the first wicket partnership could make on 34 only when Jack had to depart on 11. Alex hales kept ticking the scorecard with his excellency. After the dismissal of the opener, the skipper joined the action with Hales but Shadab Khan made 22 runs only. Azam Khan played sensationally with Hales and contribute 28 runs to the scorecard. Alex Hales played an important in team triumph with his 62 runs knock; consisting of 6 fours and 3 sixes. Asif Ali failed to enter in double figures, he made 7 runs. Faheem Ashraf stood firm in the death overs while Liam Dawson without putting pressure on him, smashed one four and one six in the last over.

For Zalmi, Salman Irshad bagged the wickets. Faheem Ashraf emerged as the player of the match.