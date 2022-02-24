Pakistan, being a third world country, faces many ups and downs. There is a lack of political stability in the country. In addition to that, escalating political chaos, endless ethnic violence, social tensions, and an uncertain economy are all reasons that hamper the growth of the country. To some extent, most of these concerns are linked, indirectly due to poor quality, biased, and fragmented education system.

There is a lack of consideration, lack of public understanding, and illiteracy, all of which are worsened by an inadequate educational system. In Pakistan, the essential function of education has indeed been overlooked, resulting in stunted progress of the country.

The problems that we see in the education sector of Pakistan are due to numerous reasons which include; lack of sufficient budget, lack of implementation of policy, faulty examination system, below par education infrastructure, poor quality faculty, lack of implementation of educational policies, unmotivated education, low student registration, outdated syllabus and teaching methods, poor management and supervision of the entire system, lack of standardization, and lack of skills, all these and many more are potential problems that affected the quality of education system of Pakistan.

Approximately one-third of primary school-aged children are out of school, and 42 percent of the population (age 10 and over) is illiterate.

In order for the education sector to be successful in its responsibility, it is essential that they implement the quality management system in all areas of educational institutions. They should implement the following recommendations; Education sectors should have a policy and processes in place so that the quality and standards are assured. The organization should have an overall proper evaluation and tracking system which makes sure that the entire institution’s process and individuals in it are following the rules. In addition to that students should be evaluated according to documented criteria, rules, and processes that are followed consistently. Procedures should be in place to ensure that staff engaging in classroom instruction are knowledgeable and skilful to do so. Within academic institutes, a research culture should be developed. For proper, effective management of academic courses and extracurricular activities of the institution, the institutions should make sure they gather, evaluate, and use the evaluated data for the benefit and improvement of the organisation.

Many countries are taking lead amongst nations because of their effective educational systems. They enjoy their freedom while simultaneously being economically and politically free. However, Pakistan’s educational system has failed to play an effective role in nation-building. This aspect has contributed to the rise of dissatisfaction in Pakistani society.

When it comes to valuing education quality, the government of Pakistan should take decisive action. Instead of projecting policies, the focus should be on implementation. It should be simple to transfer funding from provinces to different districts, and subsequently to educational institutions. Provinces must increase their budgetary issuance to education, literacy, as well as develop the capacity to formulate and improve education policy in a way that the system stays in check with the quality measures and continuously keeps improving itself.

For high-quality education, teachers should be given workshops to improve professionalism, effective monitoring and supervision, and regular teacher training would excel the quality management of education institutes. In addition, there should be more partnerships between public-private institutions, involvement of the community, and participation of parents in matters of school through committees that are built for school management.

When creating any policy, curriculum, and plan for education roadmap, the lecturers, academicians, and educational researchers should all be consulted because all these individuals are aware of the education system and they know how to improve it. Supervisors and monitors should keep track of success or any fall in the education sector. Pakistan’s efforts to meet global commitments can be aided by international development partners.

Due to conventional teaching and learning procedures, the students that graduate from the Pakistani education system is technically sound but lack the ability to implement what they learn at the organisations they become part of. Thus, Pakistan’s educational system is in desperate need of transformation.

HANYA NAEEM,

Lahore.