PM Khan lays floral wreath at WWII memorial in Moscow

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday laid a floral wreath at the monument of heroes killed in World War II during his two-day visit to Russia, which has also seen the latter invading Ukraine.

The prime minister who was accompanied by federal ministers Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and others, visited the monument of heroes killed in World War II and a laid floral wreath.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived in Moscow on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

PM Imran Khan arrived at Moscow airport, where he was received by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov. At his arrival, the Russian military presented a guard of honour to the prime minister.

According to a schedule released by Foreign Office, the bilateral summit between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the highlight of the visit.

During his meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Khan will exchange views on international and regional issues. They will also discuss bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the energy sector.

Matters pertaining to Islamophobia and situation in Afghanistan will also come under discussion. Besides, the Prime Minister will visit the biggest mosque of Russia and Islamic Centre in Moscow. Prime Imran Khan’s visit will strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

