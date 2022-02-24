News Desk

Security forces seize large cache of weapons in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Madi Khel area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said security forces conducted the IBO on reports of the presence of a weapons and ammunition cache in the area.

During a search operation, it said sub-machine guns, light machine guns, RPG-7s, hand grenades, RPG-7 rockets and hundreds of multiple calibre rounds were recovered.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the ISPR said.

On Feb 20, a Pakistan Army soldier had embraced martyrdom and as many as five terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district.

The IBO was conducted by the security forces on the reported presence of terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The killed terrorists were identified as Habib Nawaz aka Shakil, Waheedullah, Abdur Rehman, Muhammad Ullah, Abdur Rehman while the identification of the fifth terrorist was in progress.

