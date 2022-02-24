News Desk

SHC orders to remove vice-chancellor of KU

Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed to remove acting Vice-Chancellor of Karachi University (KU) Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi and ordered the varsity to send names for fresh appointment.

During a hearing on a contempt plea over non-removal of acting KU vice-chancellor filed by KU professor Ahmed Qadri, the court directed to remove Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi and warned to initiate contempt proceedings if the decision is not implemented in a week.

The court further annulled all decisions taken by the acting Karachi University vice-chancellor after 26 January 2022. The petitioner who filed the contempt plea said that Dr Khalid Iraqi despite clear court orders continued to make decisions.

The SHC directed the varsity to send names of 10 senior-most professors to the chief minister Sindh, who should then appoint the most senior professor among them to the slot.

The Sindh High Court was also directed to form a search committee for the appointment of the KU vice-chancellor.

