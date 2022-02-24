Spring clean, green drive begins in South Punjab, says Sec Housing South

MULTAN – Secretary Housing South Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Wednesday said that spring season clean and green campaign has been started across South Punjab. He said that plantation of 200 saplings has been completed while 1000 more trees will be planted in the city. He expressed these views while planting saplings at Jinnah Khan DG Khan and taking briefing about uplift projects. Implementation on development projects in DG Khan is in full swing as all facilities being provided in Jinnah Park. PHA has been given the task of full tree plantation in division and orders have been issued to complete all the projects by March 15. Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood said”Tree plantation will bring a pleasant and positive change in the environment. Tree plantation campaign has been started in Bahawalpur and DG Khan.” Orders have been issued to do so.Construction work on Pul Daat monument was in full swing which would be completed soon, he added.