News Desk

Two killed in road accidents in Khanpur, Bahawalnagar

At least two persons were killed and one more was wounded in two separate accidents in Khanpur and Bahawalnagar on Wednesday.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Khanpur where one person was killed and another was wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor trolley.

The second accident was occurred in Bahawalnagar where a speeding car hit cycle at the Haroonabad Road, killing a man on the spot. Police sources said that the car driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

