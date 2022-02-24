AgenciesNew source

Ukraine seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting amid fear of ‘further escalation’

Ukraine called Wednesday for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council following reports that separatist leaders in its eastern breakaway regions are seeking Russia’s help to repel Ukrainian troops.

“Ukraine has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to the appeal by Russian occupation administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk to Russia with a request to provide them with military assistance, which is a further escalation of the security situation,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

The move came shortly after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the leaders of Ukraine’s breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking for military assistance.

Noting that the letter pointed to “civilian casualties in the Donbas region,” Peskov said the respective administrations asked the Russian president for help in repelling the “aggression of the Ukrainian armed forces.”

Putin announced Monday that Moscow was recognizing the two eastern Ukrainian breakaway regions as “independent” states, followed quickly by an order to send Russian forces there to “maintain peace.”

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Oil prices break $100 on Russian ‘military operation’ in Ukraine

International

Russian defence minister, foreign ministry spokeswoman put on EU sanction list

International

Russia-Ukraine crisis: What you need to know

International

Biden warns Russia of ‘further consequences’ after launch of military operation in Donbass

International

Ukraine declares state of emergency starting midnight

International

Ukraine conflict: Putin tells Russians security is non-negotiable

International

China accuses US of raising tensions on Ukraine issue

International

UN intensifies criticism of Russia for breaching Ukraine’s sovereignty

International

Horn of Africa drought drives 13 million to hunger

International

Lebanon thwarts IS bomb plot targeting Hezbollah bastion

1 of 8