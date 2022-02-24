Urdu: the voice of a culture

We are Idraak, a group of young volunteers, from LGS JT, working tirelessly for the preservation, protection and promotion of our national language Urdu – the once-mighty identity of Pakistan that is slowly being overcome by a state of decay.

As the core founders of Idraak, we share our vision with you and implore you to stay true to Urdu. You can help in this journey by

1) Speaking pure Urdu, without mixing in words from other

languages

2) Studying the rich Urdu literature to understand its true nature as our identity

3) Promoting Urdu over other languages on every platform, through social media, or music

To help preserve Urdu, contact the following number: 0336-4162371.

Ahmed Qureshi, founding member Team Idraak,

Lahore.