News Desk

Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death in Noor Mukadam case

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday sentenced the prime accused, Zahir Jaffer, to death in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani announced the verdict. Besides Zahir, the court handed ten-year imprisonment to two of his employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad — while acquitted Tahir Zahoor, the owner of a counselling and psychotherapy service named Therapy Works, and his employees.

A 27-year-old woman, Noor Mukadam, was murdered on July 20 within the jurisdiction of the Kohsar police station in Islamabad’s F-7 area. She was the daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam.

On Feb 22, the court had reserved the verdict after the prosecution and defence sides completed their arguments in the case.

The prime suspect in the murder case, Zahir Jaffer, was indicted by the Islamabad court in October 2021. Besides him, two of his family’s employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad —, and Tahir Zahoor, the owner of a counselling and psychotherapy service named Therapy Works, and his employees were also indicted.

Continue Reading
More Stories
Business

Large scale manufacturing sector witnesses 12.2% growth this year: Bakhtiar

Islamabad

Noor Mukadam case: ‘This is the justice people of Pakistan expect’

National

Bill Gates praises Pakistan’s command centres for polio, COVID

Islamabad

PECA ordinance : AGP seeks time to present arguments

National

PM Khan lays floral wreath at WWII memorial in Moscow

Islamabad

PML-N challenges PECA Amendment Bill in IHC

Karachi

SHC orders to remove vice-chancellor of KU

Lahore

LHC hears challenge to PECA law amendments

Islamabad

Noor Mukadam case: Father hopes for justice as verdict today

Lahore

‘Nation will not forgive those who try to create political instability’

1 of 78