5G technology to be available by April 2023: PTA chairman

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Maj Gen (r) Amir Azeem Bajwa said that PTA has prepared a policy framework for rolling out 5G in the country and the advanced technology would be available by April 2023. “PTA has developed a framework and it will be made available after the successful trials of the next-generation wireless network by telecom operators,” he said while talking to APP. He said that the PTA always supported and encouraged the introduction of new technologies and enhanced services. In response to a question, he said that there would be open bidding for 5G technology. The chairman said opportunities will be provided to existing companies as well as new operators. He was of the view that the launch of 5G technology would boost online economic activities. To another question, he said, that at present the number of female subscribers in the telecom sector in Pakistan is low. “We strive to attract women to use telecom services under their identity” he added.

