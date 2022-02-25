Agencies

92,000 students get scholarships under   Ehsaas Programme

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said the government had so far granted around 92,000 scholarships on merit to male and female students from all public sector universities under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme, a key component of Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Programme.

The minister, on his Twitter handle, said by extending the scholarship facility to the students, especially those who belonged to low-income families, had transformed their dream of getting higher education in universities into a reality.

For the current year, Farrukh said around 122,744 applications had been received for the Ehsaas Scholarship from across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said scrutiny of these applications would be completed by June for award of scholarships to both male and female students for a 4 or 5-year graduation programme.

