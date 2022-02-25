News Desk

Armed assailants martyr two policemen in Quetta

Two policemen were martyred and another wounded in an attack at Quetta’s Eastern bypass area on Friday.

As per the details garnered, the incident took place at Quetta’s Eastern bypass area near Bhoosa Mandi when some unidentified armed assailants sprayed bullets on policemen, resultantly, two policemen were martyred on the spot.

Soon after the incident, security forces and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies of two martyred policemen identified as ASI Rehmatullah and Constable Ali Asghar to hospital.

Police sources said policemen were on a routine patrolling in the area when attacked by terrorists. The assailants managed to flee the scene after the incident.

The injured policeman was also shifted to civil hospital Quetta for medical assistance.

Police and frontier Corps personnel reached the spot as an investigation into the incident went underway.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Imran summons meeting of party’s central leadership

National

Veteran Balochistan politician Abdul Hayee Baloch dies in car accident

National

Rescue, civic agencies on high alert as Murree receives snowfall

Islamabad

Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved through diplomacy: FM Qureshi

Lahore

Opposition members yearning for power are present everywhere: Sh Rashid

Lahore

We will stand against PECA on all forums: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Lahore

PDWP approves various development schemes for major sectors

National

Kelash Kumar becomes first Hindu Lt Colonel in Pakistan Army

National

Woman traveling in rickshaw killed in police firing

Karachi

PTI flags taken down in Karachi: sources

1 of 76