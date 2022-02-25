News Desk

Attaullah applauds daughter for landing Oscars nomination

Legendary musician Attaullah Esakhelvi, in a social media post, has applauded his daughter, Laraib Atta, for landing an Oscar nomination.

Attaullah posted a photo of her daughter along with the caption that said that “my daughter, you have made me proud once again, God bless you”.

Renowned vocalist, Attaullah Esakhelvi’s daughter is the first woman visual effects artist of Pakistan. Laraib and her team have been nominated for BAFTA awards as well as the prestigious Oscars award, for their work in the latest James Bond franchise movie No Time To Die. 

The movie has also been nominated in the Best original song and Best song categories of the 94th Academy Awards.

The movie has been nominated in the category of Best Special Visual Effects in the BAFTA awards.

Laraib Atta served as a Digital Compositor in the VFX team for the movie.

