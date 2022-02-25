News Desk

Banking Mohtasib provided relief worth Rs709m in fraud cases: President Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for the implementation of the decisions of the Mohtasib to ensure the provision of speedy provision of justice to bank customers.

Talking to Banking Mohtasib Mr. Muhammad Kamran Shehzad in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Banking Mohtasib is playing a valuable role in providing inexpensive and expeditious justice to victims of bank fraud, particularly in cases involving electronic funds transfer scams.

The Banking Mohtasib presented the Annual Report-2021 to the President and briefed him about the performance and achievements of the organization. He said BMP has provided relief worth 709 million rupees to account holders in over 37,000 cases related to banking frauds during last year.

The President underlined the need to create awareness through media about the services being provided by the Banking Mohtasib so that the maximum number of people could benefit from its services against the maladministration of bank officials.

The Pakustan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Arif Alvi assured the Mohtasib of his support in further strengthening the institution to quickly redress the grievances of the accountholders.

