Biden Authorises New Sanctions on Russia
“We have purposefully designed these sanctions to maximise a long-term impact on Russia and to minimise the impact on the United States and our allies”, he said.
The sanctions are intended to harm Russia’s tech sector, including cutting off more than half its tech imports, as well as its space, aerospace, and military industries. However, he dismissed cutting Russia off from the SWIFT international bank wire system, as some European allies have suggested, saying that the sanctions would have an equal or greater effect.
The Treasury additionally sanctioned 24 Belarusian individuals and entities, including Belinvestbank and Bank Dabrabyt, as well as close affiliates of President Alexander Lukashenko.
Early on Thursday morning, Putin announced the beginning of a military operation in Ukraine to end the constant attacks on the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which his government recognised earlier this week. However, Biden has claimed that the operation is the “full-scale invasion” that his government has predicted was imminent for several months.
“We understand that the new sanctions will be much tougher than all previous restrictions, they will affect many sectors”, Alexander Shokhin, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RUIE), told Putin at the meeting. He added that “Russian companies will have to work even more energetically and efficiently, ensure the smooth operation of their enterprises, avoiding job cuts, shortages, price hikes”.