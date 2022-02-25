News Desk

Covid-19: Pakistan records decline in vaccination ratio

Pakistan has recorded a notable decline in the vaccination ratio against Covid-19.

The interest of the masses to get jabs against the pandemic is witnessing a downward trend as the number of daily cases is decreasing.

During the last 24 hours, the national vaccination ratio stood at 2.73 per cent. The highest ratio was reported in Sindh at 4.92% during the corresponding period.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) vaccinated masses at 4.74%. The vaccination ratio in Punjab was recorded at 1.62 per cent and in Balochistan it remained 2.21 per cent.

Islamabad vaccinated masses at 1.65per cent during the last 24 hours.

Pakistan has reported twenty-five more deaths and 1,122 new cases of coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

According to statistics issued by National Command and Operation Center, 41,142 tests were conducted yesterday while positivity ratio remained two point seven two per cent.

Pakistan has so far conducted 26,299,843 coronavirus tests and 41,142 in the last 24 hours. 1,414,979 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,186 patients are in critical condition.

1,186 patients of Coronavirus are still in critical care.

